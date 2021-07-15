Scene on the Sound: R/V Thomas G. Thompson

The R/V Thomas G. Thompson (AGOR-23) was constructed by Halter Marine and was delivered to ONR on 8 July 1991 and recently completed its mid-life overhaul at the end of 2017.

The Thompson is 274 ft in length, 52.5 ft. beam, and at full load has a 19 foot draft. The normal cruising speed is 11 knots, and the Thompson offers a ships complement of 21 officers and crew, 2 marine technicians, and berthing for up to 36 scientists.The Thompson was again in Shoreline on Wednesday. From this website one can follow her and even get a view from her webcam.