Scene on the Sound: R/V Thomas G. Thompson

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Photo by Jan Hansen

The R/V Thomas G. Thompson is owned by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and operated under a Charter Party agreement by the School of Oceanography at the University of Washington as part of the Academic Research Fleet, within the UNOLS framework (University National Oceanographic Laboratories System). 

The R/V Thomas G. Thompson (AGOR-23) was constructed by Halter Marine and was delivered to ONR on 8 July 1991 and recently completed its mid-life overhaul at the end of 2017. 

The Thompson is 274 ft in length, 52.5 ft. beam, and at full load has a 19 foot draft. The normal cruising speed is 11 knots, and the Thompson offers a ships complement of 21 officers and crew, 2 marine technicians, and berthing for up to 36 scientists.

The Thompson was again in Shoreline on Wednesday. From this website one can follow her and even get a view from her webcam.

https://www.ocean.washington.edu/story/RV+Thomas+G+Thompson




