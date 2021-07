Scene on the Sound: R/V Thomas G. Thompson

Photo by Jan Hansen

The R/V Thomas G. Thompson is owned by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and operated under a Charter Party agreement by the School of Oceanography at the University of Washington as part of the Academic Research Fleet, within the UNOLS framework (University National Oceanographic Laboratories System).





The R/V Thomas G. Thompson (AGOR-23) was constructed by Halter Marine and was delivered to ONR on 8 July 1991 and recently completed its mid-life overhaul at the end of 2017.