Jobs: City of Shoreline Recreation Specialist I (Specialized Recreation)
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Closing date 7/26/2021 11:59 PM (PST)
GENERAL SUMMARY
The City's mission is to fulfill the community's vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City's values.

This job will start on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Weekly schedule:
Monday -Thursday, 9:30 AM - 2:30 PM and additional hours assigned throughout the month, including some weekend hours, totaling to 24 authorized hours per week (position eligible for benefits).
Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of driving history and a successful passing of a criminal background check.
WORK UNIT
This position is an integral part of 5-person team. The team works together on a daily basis providing programming for individuals with developmental disabilities. Planning activities, leading various programs, and effectively navigating the unique challenges of this group of individuals are what this position is comprised of. This team functions successfully by using a high level of communication, being open to feedback, having the ability to follow directions, and by being able to handle and resolve conflict in a timely and appropriate manner. Majority of the time spent in this position is working in an environment with 40 or more individuals with high needs in program Monday-Thursday. Because of this, it is important that the team be able to trust and rely on each other daily. This position will also support City sponsored Special Events such as Hamlin Haunt and Celebrate Shoreline. During these events, the hours dedicated to Specialized Recreation will decrease to accommodate the additional events.
DEFINITION
To lead and assist in implementing recreation activities by overseeing extra help and patron participation. Provide administrative support to recreation programs, prepare recreational facilities for participant use and provide guidance for classes, activities and special events.
Job description and application
