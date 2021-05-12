Virtual exhibition from graduates of Shoreline Community College's Studio Arts programs

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Cityscape #3 by Xuerong Zhang 2020 watercolor

Shoreline Community College Art Gallery presents...

The AFA Show
May 10 – June 18, 2021

Virtual Exhibition: SCC-AFA.com

The current graduates of Shoreline’s Studio Arts programs exhibit the finest samples of their work in painting, drawing, design, ceramics, photography, and sculpture. 

Shoreline Community College Art Gallery is proud to present this group exhibition of up-and-coming artists to the greater Seattle arts community.

Once I Was There by Annie Reierson 2019 double film exposure

The artwork in this virtual exhibition represents the culmination of two years of hard work and creativity. It is inspiring to see the quality and integrity of their work and to know that our students have developed conceptual and technical skills that will help them realize their goals.

Security by Andrew Achong 2020 silver gelatin print

Many of the students represented in this show have completed the requirements for an Associate of Fine Arts degree, a two-year program of study and creative development in the visual arts. 

Shoreline has two AFA degree tracks, one in Studio Arts and one in Photography.

We wish our students all the best in the next chapter of their journey and hope you enjoy seeing their most recent scholarly and artistic accomplishments.


