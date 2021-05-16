Twin Ponds Gardens are thriving - and the food bank benefits
Sunday, May 16, 2021
The Twin Ponds Garden volunteers report that it's just about time to plant tomatoes, so they cleaned out the last chard bed to make room.
We pulled the plants and harvested the rest of the leaves, netting seven pounds of chard!
We also harvested more chois, mustards, spinach and herbs,
filling three big coolers with produce for the food bank!
And the new fact sheets for the bee house and bug hotel were installed, too.
We're getting ready for their big plant sale next week -- we'll post a notice soon!
--Photos courtesy Twin Ponds Garden
