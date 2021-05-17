Twin Ponds Food Bank gardeners are having a plant sale Friday and Saturday

Monday, May 17, 2021


TWIN PONDS FOOD BANK GARDENERS ARE HAVING A PLANT SALE!

8 varieties of tomatoes - Gallons $3.00, 4” pots $2.00 each or 3 for $5.00 
5 varieties of Eggplant – 4”pots $2.00 each
Assorted herbs and mints - $2.00 each
Sunflowers 4” pots $2.00 each and gallons $3.00 each
4 varieties of Lettuce – in packs $1.00 and $2.00 
Dahlia tubers – limited supply $2.00 each

10:00am till 2:00pm Friday May 21st and Saturday May 22nd 

All plants are hardened off and ready to plant 

Cash only

Bring your own box or bag to carry the plants home



