Twin Ponds Food Bank gardeners are having a plant sale Friday and Saturday
Monday, May 17, 2021
TWIN PONDS FOOD BANK GARDENERS ARE HAVING A PLANT SALE!
8 varieties of tomatoes - Gallons $3.00, 4” pots $2.00 each or 3 for $5.00
5 varieties of Eggplant – 4”pots $2.00 each
Assorted herbs and mints - $2.00 each
Sunflowers 4” pots $2.00 each and gallons $3.00 each
4 varieties of Lettuce – in packs $1.00 and $2.00
Dahlia tubers – limited supply $2.00 each
10:00am till 2:00pm Friday May 21st and Saturday May 22nd
All plants are hardened off and ready to plant
Cash only
Bring your own box or bag to carry the plants home
0 comments:
Post a Comment