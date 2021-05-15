The Seattle Times: Lake Forest Park resident arrested and charged in January 6 insurrection

According to reporting in The Seattle Times:

A King County man has been arrested and charged with entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during January’s deadly insurrection.

Joseph Elliott Zlab, 51, of Lake Forest Park, was arrested in Everett early Thursday without incident, an FBI spokesman said Friday. Zlab was charged in a complaint filed in the District of Columbia with one count of unauthorized entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to charging documents.

Zlab is the sixth Washington resident to be charged in connection with the siege on the U.S. Capitol. The others include Mark Leffingwell, 51, of Seattle; Ethan Nordean, 30, who lives near Auburn; Jeffrey Grace, 61, of Battle Ground; Taylor Johnatakis, 38, of Kingston; and Marc Bru, 41, of Vancouver.


