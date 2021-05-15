Shorewood wrestling 5-14-21

By Clark Norton





It was a nail-biter Friday night as the Shorewood wrestling team travelled to Duval to face off against the Red Wolves of Cedarcrest.





With both teams short-handed this season team points were few and far between. The two teams each forfeited the the lowest four weight classes before wrestling commenced with the 132 pounders.





Shorewood’s Quincy Laflin came out with a flurry of motion, needing just seconds to get the first takedown. Unfortunately, he had to withdraw despite having the lead due to an injury sustained in the opening minute, giving Cedarcrest a 6-0 team lead.





At 138 pounds Thunderbird freshman Henry Poetzl made his varsity debut. Poetzl found himself behind 8-3 with mere seconds left before reversing his opponent to his back. He was unable to get the pin, but his late points tied the match at 8-8 and sent the combatants into overtime. Despite numerous close calls, frantic scrambles and two scoreless overtimes, Poetzl couldn’t hold on and lost 9-8.



Cedarcrest would pull out to a 13-0 lead in the team score before Shorewood picked up three straight forfeits to move ahead 18-13. At 195 pounds Shorewood’s Hunter Tibodeau collided with Cedarcrest’s two time state placer Matthew Weinert. Weinert went to his trademark cradle in the second period to score near fall points, while Tibodeau never could get his offense going. It was a hard-fought struggle that would have been appropriate for tournament championship as Weinert prevailed 7-3.



After a Cedarcrest pin at 220 pounds Shorewood was behind 22-18 with only the heavyweight match remaining. T-Bird Milan Johnson was looking to build on his comeback victory in the past match, but also knew he needed a pin for the team score. Johnson put himself out of position time and again trying to capture a big win for his teammates. Tied 3-3 after regulation the big boys went into sudden death overtime where Johnson was able to get a takedown for the decision, but Cedarcrest escaped with a narrow 22-21 team victory.



Shorewood wrestles next on Tuesday, May 18th @ Mariner High School.



Cedarcrest 22 - Shorewood 21

@ Cedarcrest

*Match began at 113 lbs



106: Double Forfeit

113: Double Forfeit

120: Double Forfeit

126: Double Forfeit

132: Ashton Butterfield CC inj. def. Def Quincy Laflin

138: Francisco Cordero CC dec. Henry Poetzl 9-8 Triple OT

145: Evan Reid CC maj. dec. Isaac Van Horn 11-0

152: Joseph Rivera SW win by forfeit

160: Addison Brueck SW win by forfeit

170: Double Forfeit

182: RJ Buchheit SW win by forfeit

195: Matthew Weinert CC dec. Hunter Tibodeau 7-3

220: Dimi Giampapa CC pinned Max Null

285: Milan Johnson SW dec.Wayne Wright 5-3 OT







