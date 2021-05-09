Shoreline School board approves anti-racism resolution
Sunday, May 9, 2021
|Dr. Tanisha Brandon-Felder
The resolution was drafted by a group of Shoreline Schools staff of color and included input and ideas from students, staff, community and the school board.
“This resolution was created with care and urgency,” said Dr. Tanisha Brandon-Felder, director of equity and family engagement.
“The most impacted groups crafted the language, did the research, gathered examples and created the vision.”
Some of the resolution’s highlights include:
- Ensuring that implicit bias, racism, oppression and their impacts are understood
- Proactively teaching students and staff about racism’s causes and effects
- Developing and revising student handbooks and discipline policies to reflect the impact racially derogatory language and actions have on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) students and staff
- Reviewing and adjusting grading, discipline and special education/program identification practices to remove the disproportionality that exists for BIPOC students
- Establishing Anti-Racism, Hate and Bias Plans in each school that includes staff training and accountability measures
- Developing plans and allocating resources for ongoing anti-racism training for all students, staff and members of the school board
- Holding students and staff accountable for interpersonal racist acts
- Establishing processes for students and staff to report and receive support when racist incidents occur
