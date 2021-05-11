Jobs: WSDOT Engineering Manager
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Closes 5/15/21
As the Engineering Manager for WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR) in the SnoKing Project Development, this position will apply advanced management principles and skills to manage organizations, programs, projects, and staff. This position will require a highly experienced manager to perform strategic planning for several core functions within the region. This position is responsible for the establishment and implementation of policies that ensure the most efficient management of a multimillion-dollar budget and diverse workforce.
Job description and application
