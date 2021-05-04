Jobs: City of Shoreline Administrative Assistant II

City of Shoreline



Public Works is an exciting environment committed to serving the residents through a variety of programs. The Department is accredited by the American Public Works Association (APWA) demonstrating use of best practices for the industry and a dedication to continually improving/enhancing operations and project delivery.





The Engineering Division within the Department is looking for a positive, resourceful and supportive individual to be part of a dynamic team of project managers charged with the delivery of capital projects in the Engineering Division. The successful candidate will be able to support multiple project managers and projects including being adaptive, identifying and solving problems, and committed to customer service and the community.



This full-time position performs a wide variety of responsible and complex administrative, and clerical duties in support of the department; performs as part of a team focused on delivery of capital projects; and performs a variety of tasks including support of public outreach, contract administration, management and analysis of information and documentation.



Job description and application







ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT IICLOSING DATE: 05/13/21 11:59 PMShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity and social justice.