Case updates May 14, 2021 - time to get vaccinated

Linnea Sodal was one of the first under 16

to receive the vaccination.

Photo by Silje Sodal The CDC has issued approval for 12 year olds and older to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. The CDC has issued approval for 12 year olds and older to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.





Pfizer as well as Moderna are available at the Shoreline vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center auditorium 18650 1st Ave NE , north end of buildings. Info here





No appointment necessary but they would appreciate it if walk-ins arrived before 5pm, if possible.









Case updates May 14, 2021



United States

Total cases 32,722,464 - 37,314 in one day

Total deaths 582,263 - 690 in one day

Washington state Total cases 422,665

Total hospitalizations 23,187

Total deaths 5,622

King county

Total cases 102,756 - 230 in a day

Total hospitalizations 6,030 - 24 in a day

Total deaths 1,559 - 5 in a day

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

Total cases 24,552 - 51 in a day

Total hospitalizations 1,356 - 2 in a day

Total deaths 402 - 4 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

Total cases 2,368 - 2 in a day

Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 in a day

Total deaths 98 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 316 - 0 in a day

hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day

deaths 4 - no change