Case updates May 14, 2021 - time to get vaccinated
Sunday, May 16, 2021
|Linnea Sodal was one of the first under 16
to receive the vaccination.
Photo by Silje Sodal
Pfizer as well as Moderna are available at the Shoreline vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center auditorium 18650 1st Ave NE, north end of buildings. Info here
No appointment necessary but they would appreciate it if walk-ins arrived before 5pm, if possible.
United States
- Total cases 32,722,464 - 37,314 in one day
- Total deaths 582,263 - 690 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 422,665
- Total hospitalizations 23,187
- Total deaths 5,622
King county
- Total cases 102,756 - 230 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 6,030 - 24 in a day
- Total deaths 1,559 - 5 in a day
Seattle
- Total cases 24,552 - 51 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,356 - 2 in a day
- Total deaths 402 - 4 in a day
Shoreline
- Total cases 2,368 - 2 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 98 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park
- cases 316 - 0 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
