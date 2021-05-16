Case updates May 14, 2021 - time to get vaccinated

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Linnea Sodal was one of the first under 16
to receive the vaccination.
Photo by Silje Sodal
The CDC has issued approval for 12 year olds and older to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer as well as Moderna are available at the Shoreline vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center auditorium 18650 1st Ave NE, north end of buildings. Info here

No appointment necessary but they would appreciate it if walk-ins arrived before 5pm, if possible.


United States 
  • Total cases 32,722,464 - 37,314 in one day
  • Total deaths 582,263 - 690 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total cases 422,665   
  • Total hospitalizations 23,187 
  • Total deaths 5,622 

King county 
  • Total cases 102,756 - 230 in a day   
  • Total hospitalizations 6,030 - 24 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,559 - 5 in a day 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 24,552 -  51 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,356 -  2 in a day
  • Total deaths 402 - 4 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,368 - 2 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 201 -  0 in a day
  • Total deaths 98 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 316 -  0 in a day
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
  • deaths 4 - no change


