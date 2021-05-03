Burglars usually ring the doorbell



Did you know that burglars almost always ring your doorbell first, to see if someone is home, before breaking in to your house? That pattern certainly played out with this Shoreline burglar, who we are now trying to identify.



At 3:58pm, on 04/26/2021 in the 20000 block of Wallingford Ave N, the victim's surveillance camera showed this suspect walking toward the front door and ringing the doorbell. When no one answered the door, he looked through the front window. The victim's dog barked at him.



But, the dog didn't deter the burglar, who walked around another side of the house out of the camera's view. The recording did capture the sound of breaking glass.





Around 4:47pm, the victim came home and found her front door ajar and her home ransacked.



The suspect appears to be a bald, white male in his 40s, about 6 feet tall, wearing a blue hooded Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a pair of white tennis shoes.



If you have any information about this case, please contact the King County Sheriff's non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case



If you have any information about this case, please contact the King County Sheriff's non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case #C21012948 --King County Sheriff's Office










