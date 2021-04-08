Social Services Champion: Theresa LaCroix

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Theresa LaCroix, Executive Director
Shoreline - LFP Senior Center
As Executive Director of the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, Theresa has gone above and beyond during the pandemic to adapt programs and services so that seniors are still cared for. 

Between March and October of 2020, she coordinated home delivery of more than 11,000 hot cooked meals; provided 1,045 grocery bags to low-income senior households; spent over 340 hours providing Wellness Calls to check on members; and provided over 345 hours to Resource Management, assisting seniors through personal challenges created by COVID-19.

(Ed. her work has continued into 2021) 

She fundraised throughout with creative drive-through dinners and desserts, and held multiple food drives. 

As a nomination noted, “Theresa is a great inspiration… She is totally committed to making sure that seniors don’t go hungry and that they are not forgotten.”

In December 2020 she was nominated as a Social Services Champion for NUHSA, which provided this article.



