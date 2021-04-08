Social Services Champion: Theresa LaCroix
Thursday, April 8, 2021
|Theresa LaCroix, Executive Director
Shoreline - LFP Senior Center
Between March and October of 2020, she coordinated home delivery of more than 11,000 hot cooked meals; provided 1,045 grocery bags to low-income senior households; spent over 340 hours providing Wellness Calls to check on members; and provided over 345 hours to Resource Management, assisting seniors through personal challenges created by COVID-19.
(Ed. her work has continued into 2021)
She fundraised throughout with creative drive-through dinners and desserts, and held multiple food drives.
As a nomination noted, “Theresa is a great inspiration… She is totally committed to making sure that seniors don’t go hungry and that they are not forgotten.”
In December 2020 she was nominated as a Social Services Champion for NUHSA, which provided this article.
