Case updates April 6, 2021 - a million vaccinations given in King county
Thursday, April 8, 2021
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible. Some sites are taking pre-registrations. King county has given a million vaccinations but may slip back to Phase 2 because of rising case numbers.
United States
- Total cases 30,662,171 - 61,258 in one day
- Total deaths 555,231 - 781 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 372,170 - 1,518 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,885 - 66 in a day
- Total deaths 5,306 - 7 in a day
King county
- Total cases 90,026 - 283 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,408 - 10 in a day
- Total deaths 1,480 - 5 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 22,174 - 79 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,246 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 380 - -1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,142 - 6 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 190 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 297 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
