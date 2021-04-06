It's meatloaf dinner Friday at the Senior Center - without leaving your car





Get your dinner Friday without leaving your car!





Support the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center by purchasing your dinner Friday night at the Senior Center.





This is a drive through and pick up event. $10 includes Janet’s famous meatloaf, mashed potatoes, braised carrots and a brownie.





Social distancing procedures will be in place. It will be on a first come, first serve basis starting at 5:00pm. Cash or Checks only.















