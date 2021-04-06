Case updates April 4, 2021 - case numbers continue to rise

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

King county numbers continue to rise


Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible.

United States 
  • Total cases 30,532,965 - 40,601 in one day
  • Total deaths 554,064 - 383 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total cases 370,017 - 1,614 new cases in two days
  • Total hospitalizations 20,782 - 94 in two days 
  • Total deaths 5,285 - 7 in two days 

King county 
  • Total cases 89,643 - 604 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,381 - 15 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,472 - 0 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 22,071 - 157 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,239 -  4 in a day
  • Total deaths 380 -  -1 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,137 - 5 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 189 -   -1 in a day
  • Total deaths 92 - 0 since last report

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 295 - 2 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 16 -  0 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change


