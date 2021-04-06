Case updates April 4, 2021 - case numbers continue to rise
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
|King county numbers continue to rise
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible.
United States
- Total cases 30,532,965 - 40,601 in one day
- Total deaths 554,064 - 383 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 370,017 - 1,614 new cases in two days
- Total hospitalizations 20,782 - 94 in two days
- Total deaths 5,285 - 7 in two days
King county
- Total cases 89,643 - 604 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,381 - 15 in a day
- Total deaths 1,472 - 0 in a day
- Total cases 22,071 - 157 in a day
- Total cases 22,071 - 157 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,239 - 4 in a day
- Total deaths 380 - -1 in a day
- Total cases 2,137 - 5 in a day
- Total cases 2,137 - 5 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 189 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - 0 since last report
- cases 295 - 2 since yesterday
- cases 295 - 2 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 16 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
