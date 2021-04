2020 City of Shoreline Sustainability Report now available

The 2020 Sustainability Report provides an overview of the Shoreline’s 2020 achievements for five core focus areas and associated indicators, as outlined in the city's Sustainable Shoreline program.







Improved on 11 of 22 sustainability metrics

Hosted 16+ online sustainability and climate change events with over 500 participants

Increased the number of projects registering under Built Green 4-Star and LEED Platinum certification

Completed a waste reduction outreach project with more than 100 Shoreline businesses and added three new properties to the EnviroStars Green Business program

Launched a new interactive online recycling guide and quiz for residents

Planted over 400 trees, added 0.87 acres of new parkland, and installed four new public bicycle racks

Completed work for our Salmon-Safe certification and our first Climate Impacts and Resiliency Study

Funded four Environmental Mini-Grant projects

Developed a new "Safer Cleaning During COVID" brochure that was translated in six languages. You can read the report at https://www.shorelinewa.gov/home/showpublisheddocument?id=51336













Climate change was a central theme in the 2020 environmental sustainability programming, which was quickly adapted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Shoreline community adapted and embraced new programs and online platforms.