2020 City of Shoreline Sustainability Report now available

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The 2020 Sustainability Report provides an overview of the Shoreline’s 2020 achievements for five core focus areas and associated indicators, as outlined in the city's Sustainable Shoreline program.

Climate change was a central theme in the 2020 environmental sustainability programming, which was quickly adapted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Shoreline community adapted and embraced new programs and online platforms. 

A few highlights from the 2020 Report:
  • Improved on 11 of 22 sustainability metrics
  • Hosted 16+ online sustainability and climate change events with over 500 participants
  • Increased the number of projects registering under Built Green 4-Star and LEED Platinum certification
  • Completed a waste reduction outreach project with more than 100 Shoreline businesses and added three new properties to the EnviroStars Green Business program
  • Launched a new interactive online recycling guide and quiz for residents
  • Planted over 400 trees, added 0.87 acres of new parkland, and installed four new public bicycle racks
  • Completed work for our Salmon-Safe certification and our first Climate Impacts and Resiliency Study
  • Funded four Environmental Mini-Grant projects
  • Developed a new “Safer Cleaning During COVID” brochure that was translated in six languages
You can read the report at https://www.shorelinewa.gov/home/showpublisheddocument?id=51336



Posted by DKH at 3:56 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  