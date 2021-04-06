2020 City of Shoreline Sustainability Report now available
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Sustainable Shoreline program.
Climate change was a central theme in the 2020 environmental sustainability programming, which was quickly adapted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Shoreline community adapted and embraced new programs and online platforms.
A few highlights from the 2020 Report:
- Improved on 11 of 22 sustainability metrics
- Hosted 16+ online sustainability and climate change events with over 500 participants
- Increased the number of projects registering under Built Green 4-Star and LEED Platinum certification
- Completed a waste reduction outreach project with more than 100 Shoreline businesses and added three new properties to the EnviroStars Green Business program
- Launched a new interactive online recycling guide and quiz for residents
- Planted over 400 trees, added 0.87 acres of new parkland, and installed four new public bicycle racks
- Completed work for our Salmon-Safe certification and our first Climate Impacts and Resiliency Study
- Funded four Environmental Mini-Grant projects
- Developed a new “Safer Cleaning During COVID” brochure that was translated in six languages
