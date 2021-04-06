Shoreline Community College has information to help you start your small business

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Starting a Small Business?

Have you started a small business recently but find yourself looking for the right tools to manage your finances, day-to-day operations, and marketing? 

If so, look no further! Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College offers several online classes that are here to help:

To see all Career and Technology Continuing Education courses, visit our online catalog here. For additional questions, please contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.



Posted by DKH at 3:25 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  