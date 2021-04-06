Shoreline Community College has information to help you start your small business
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Have you started a small business recently but find yourself looking for the right tools to manage your finances, day-to-day operations, and marketing?
If so, look no further! Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College offers several online classes that are here to help:
- Check out Small Business Finance 101 to learn how to incorporate your business, set up your "books," and more with CPA Pilar Suter.
- Maximize your productivity and get organized using free Google applications in Dive into Google Applications.
- Explore the fundamentals of creating your own website with WIX.com in How to Create a Basic Website.
- Learn how to use social media to successfully market your business in Introduction to Social Media and Creating Graphics with Canvas.
0 comments:
Post a Comment