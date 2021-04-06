New residents settle in at The Oaks enhanced shelter

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Photo courtesy Lake City Partners

Director Melanie Neufeld reports that 16 people moved in to rooms at the North King County Enhanced Shelter aka The Oaks on April 1, 2021.

Two of the residents were outside, enjoying the sunshine in the courtyard.

"They were all so grateful for the privacy of their own rooms and large spaces outdoors!"

The Oaks belongs to King county and was purchased with money from the Department of Commerce. It is run by the Lake City Partners.



