Curbside pickup of printing now available at the Shoreline Library
Thursday, April 8, 2021
|Shoreline Library photo by
Steven H. Robinson
You will need to schedule your pickup appointment through the myLIBRO app or website (see printing instructions below) or by calling the library at 206-362-7550. They are not able to process walk-up print requests.
Your request must include your library card number, your PIN/password, and the email address you will use for printing.
Please read these instructions before sending your first print job:
The Shoreline Library is located on the southwest corner of NE 175th and 5th NE. It is no longer possible to make left turns across traffic from westbound NE 175th.
