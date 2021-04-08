Curbside pickup of printing now available at the Shoreline Library

Shoreline Library photo by

Curbside pickup of printing is now available at the Shoreline Library! Print jobs must be no more than 10 black and white or 3 color pages total per week.

You will need to schedule your pickup appointment through the myLIBRO app or website (see printing instructions below) or by calling the library at 206-362-7550. They are not able to process walk-up print requests.

Your request must include your library card number, your PIN/password, and the email address you will use for printing.

Please read these instructions before sending your first print job:





The Shoreline Library is located on the southwest corner of NE 175th and 5th NE. It is no longer possible to make left turns across traffic from westbound NE 175th.











