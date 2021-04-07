Shoreline Parks Prop 1: finally some love for Hillwood Park

"Significant improvements will be made at Brugger’s Bog, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, Briarcrest (Hamlin East), and James Keough Parks."

Google view. Einstein to the north, private homes to the east.

By Diane Hettrick



If you want to play horseshoes, there's a horseshoe pit at Hillwood Park, 19001 3rd Ave NW.





Horseshoe pits. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Einstein Middle School is on the north border of the park. The school district just rebuilt the track, tennis courts, and a restroom as part of the new school construction. They are shared use, under a longstanding interlocal agreement, but the school gets first dibs.





The prettiest part of the park is the driveway through the trees.

Photo by Pam Cross

There is a driveway leading to a fairly generous parking area.



A huge field with patchy grass is technically the baseball diamond. However, the ground is soggy in the rain and so churned up that walking is hazardous in any weather.





Baseball diamond photo by Pam Cross



When the Hillwood Neighborhood Association has a neighborhood event, it has to take place in the parking lot because the lower level is too wet and difficult for some people to access.



In the trees at the northeast section of the park, Shoreline environmentalist Boni Bieri has been laboring to restore a small stream and wetland.



