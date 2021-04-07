Shoreline Parks Prop 1: finally some love for Hillwood Park
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
"Significant improvements will be made at Brugger’s Bog, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, Briarcrest (Hamlin East), and James Keough Parks."
If you want to play horseshoes, there's a horseshoe pit at Hillwood Park, 19001 3rd Ave NW.
|Horseshoe pits. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Einstein Middle School is on the north border of the park. The school district just rebuilt the track, tennis courts, and a restroom as part of the new school construction. They are shared use, under a longstanding interlocal agreement, but the school gets first dibs.
|The prettiest part of the park is the driveway through the trees.
Photo by Pam Cross
There is a driveway leading to a fairly generous parking area.
A huge field with patchy grass is technically the baseball diamond. However, the ground is soggy in the rain and so churned up that walking is hazardous in any weather.
|Baseball diamond photo by Pam Cross
When the Hillwood Neighborhood Association has a neighborhood event, it has to take place in the parking lot because the lower level is too wet and difficult for some people to access.
In the trees at the northeast section of the park, Shoreline environmentalist Boni Bieri has been laboring to restore a small stream and wetland.
|Hillwood Stream wetland restoration is a project of the Hillwood Neighborhood Association under project lead Boni Bieri. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The pink flags mark the border of the wetland to keep folks out of the sensitive area.
|The play equipment is getting tired. Photo by Pam Cross
Also in the trees is a small play area with tired playground equipment, a couple of benches, and a couple of picnic tables. Benches and tables are in the shade.
Planned improvements
- Replace the multi-sport court
- Expand the playground with adventure features
- New splash pad
- New picnic shelter
- Additional landscaping
- Pave perimeter trail
Shoreline Parks Prop 1 will be on the April 27th ballot.
The City estimates the annual property tax paid by the owner of a median valued home ($517,000) would be approximately $112 per year, or $9 per month.
As this is a replacement levy, it would mean an increase of approximately $3 per month from the expiring park improvement bond.
0 comments:
Post a Comment