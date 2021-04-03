Prop 1 would provide significant improvements to James E. Keough Park

James E. Keough Park was the dream of a neighborhood and particularly one man, James Keough.



Known as King County Park #80 and as North McCormick Neighborhood Park, in 1978 King County councilmember Tracy Owen (who served 3 terms) introduced a motion to rename the park “James Keough Park” in honor of Mr. Keough, who, in the words of the motion, “is recognized by his neighbors as having been the primary force leading to the fruition of this community park...”

"Significant improvements will be made at Brugger's Bog, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, Briarcrest (Hamlin East), and James Keough Parks."

James Keough was the father of five and never missed an event involving his children / grandchildren. He loved sports and coached many youth teams, "especially his 82-0 girls' basketball team."

According to his obituary, he was "instrumental in helping to ensure a parcel of Seattle land was designated as a park for children and families rather than its original less desirable intent."



He died June 8, 2020 at his home in Edmonds.



He died June 8, 2020 at his home in Edmonds.

The park is located at 2350 N 167th at the end of Meridian Park neighborhood street N 167th.





The entrance is gated with a short driveway beyond the gate leading to a cell phone tower and some unused freeway sound wall panels.