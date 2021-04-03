Prop 1 would provide significant improvements to James E. Keough Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021
James E. Keough Park is one of the five parks on Shoreline's Prop 1 slated for major renovation.
"Significant improvements will be made at Brugger’s Bog, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, Briarcrest (Hamlin East), and James Keough Parks."
From Vicki Stiles at the Shoreline Historical Museum:
James Keough was the father of five and never missed an event involving his children / grandchildren. He loved sports and coached many youth teams, "especially his 82-0 girls' basketball team."
He died June 8, 2020 at his home in Edmonds.
The park is located at 2350 N 167th at the end of Meridian Park neighborhood street N 167th.
James E. Keough Park was the dream of a neighborhood and particularly one man, James Keough.
Known as King County Park #80 and as North McCormick Neighborhood Park, in 1978 King County councilmember Tracy Owen (who served 3 terms) introduced a motion to rename the park “James Keough Park” in honor of Mr. Keough, who, in the words of the motion, “is recognized by his neighbors as having been the primary force leading to the fruition of this community park...”
|View from Google Earth
According to his obituary, he was "instrumental in helping to ensure a parcel of Seattle land was designated as a park for children and families rather than its original less desirable intent."
The entrance is gated with a short driveway beyond the gate leading to a cell phone tower and some unused freeway sound wall panels.
|Tennis, anyone?
Photo by Martin DeGrazia
Inside there are neglected playfields - a basketball court, soccer field, and tennis court that haven't been used for so long that trees have grown in the tennis court.
|A sad little playground
Photo by Martin DeGrazia
There's a very minimal piece of playground equipment.
South of N 167th the park's neighbor is the King county recycling and transfer station. The east border runs along Interstate 5. Eight residential properties border the west side. A couple of residences are to the north.
|Drainage is poor so the ground is soggy with puddles in low spots, including the tennis court.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Mostly it's just a huge brown field in summer that turns green in the fall. The drainage is poor so the field has mud and standing water when it's raining.
- New off-leash dog park
- Replace existing play area
- New picnic shelter
- New perimeter trail
- New restroom
- New parking
Prop 1 will be on the April 27 ballot in Shoreline.
