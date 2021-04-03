Update: Search for new Shoreline Schools superintendent moves into next phase

Shoreline school board, student reps, and Superintendent Miner

The deadline recently passed for interested candidates to submit their applications and materials to be the next superintendent of Shoreline Schools.





On Wednesday, April 7 from 10:00am – 6:00pm, the School Board and superintendent search consultant GRRecruiting will meet in executive session to review applications and select candidates to be interviewed.





The School Board will conduct the first round of interviews in executive session on April 12 from 2:00 – 6:00pm and April 13 from 12:00–6:00pm.





The School Board will then identify its top three candidates to be invited for the final round of interviews on April 26-27. The final round of interviews will be conducted in a hybrid format with in-person and remote opportunities for community participation. Additional details regarding times and processes for participating in the final round of interviews will be shared in the coming weeks.





Current superintendent Rebecca Miner informed the Board in December that she will be leaving on June 30, 2021.












