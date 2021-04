Swamp lantern

Photo by Melanie Price Melanie Price sent in this lovely photo of a Swamp Lantern. Melanie Price sent in this lovely photo of a Swamp Lantern.





"Here's a pretty swamp lantern that we came across while birdwatching in Whisper Creek Habitat Restoration.





"We also saw our first ruby-crowned kinglet but were not able to get a photo of it."





Whisper Creek is located on the grounds of the now demolished Cedarbrook Elementary school on Perkins Way.





It straddles the boundary between Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.