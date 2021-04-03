Flags at half-staff: Attack at the U.S. Capitol
Saturday, April 3, 2021
Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2, 2021.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
