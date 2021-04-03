Case updates April 1, 2021

Saturday, April 3, 2021


  
Vaccine Locations
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible.

Case updates April 1, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 30,357,579 - 74,912 in one day
  • Total deaths 550,169 - 907 in one day

Washington state   
  • Total cases 367,115 - 1,353 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 20,641 - 33 in a day 
  • Total deaths 5,278 - 16 in a day 

King county 
  • Total cases 88,786 - 417 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,354 - 9 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,471 - 5 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 21,863 - 121 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,236 -  4 in a day
  • Total deaths 381 - 2 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,123 - 11 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 189 - 1 in a day
  • Total deaths 92 - 0 since last report

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 292 - 2 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 16 -  -1 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change

Posted by DKH at 4:20 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  