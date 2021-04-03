Case updates April 1, 2021
Saturday, April 3, 2021
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible.
United States
- Total cases 30,357,579 - 74,912 in one day
- Total deaths 550,169 - 907 in one day
Washington state
- Total cases 367,115 - 1,353 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,641 - 33 in a day
- Total deaths 5,278 - 16 in a day
King county
- Total cases 88,786 - 417 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,354 - 9 in a day
- Total deaths 1,471 - 5 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 21,863 - 121 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,236 - 4 in a day
- Total deaths 381 - 2 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,123 - 11 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 189 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - 0 since last report
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 292 - 2 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 16 - -1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
