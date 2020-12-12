Shoreline Schools superintendent to resign at end of school year

Saturday, December 12, 2020

Shoreline Schools Superintendent
Rebecca Miner to resign in June
Shoreline Schools Superintendent Rebecca Miner has notified the school board that she will resign her position at the end of this school year. Following is her statement to the community:


Dear Shoreline Families:

It has been a huge honor and joy to serve as the superintendent of Shoreline since 2014. As I travel on my personal and professional journey through life, I have decided that it is nearly time for me to begin a new chapter.

I have let the Board know that I am resigning my position in Shoreline effective June 30, 2021. I am announcing this now so that our Board will have ample time to plan for and select the next superintendent to serve our community.

No matter where my path takes me, my work in Shoreline will be a part of me forever. I am grateful to the families and students who have been such a huge part of my experience here as we strive to make Shoreline School District the best it can be for all of our community’s children.

I look forward to the work ahead of us as we finish this school year!

With gratitude,

Rebecca



