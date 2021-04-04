Jobs: Shoreline Community College

Shoreline Community College has listed the following positions:





Associate Dean - Library and Learning Resources

Open 3/16/21

Date of first consideration 4/12/21



The Ray W. Howard Library is committed to teaching, creating, and managing library resources in collaboration with students, faculty, and staff. The Library connects people with knowledge and creates lifelong independent learners. The librarians are known for collaborative approaches to conceptual information literacy. Tutoring Services offers free tutoring support for all Shoreline students in a variety of formats, such as one-on-one tutoring, drop-in Learning Centers, and other modes of support. Under the general direction of the Executive Director - Learning Resources and Continuing Education, the Associate Dean - Library and Learning Resources will provide leadership and administrative management for the Library and Learning Resources, which includes Tutoring Services. The Associate Dean will be directly responsible for the planning, implementation, and operation of the Library and Learning Resources.

Job description and application

English Instructor - Tenure Track

Open 3/24/21

Date of First Consideration: 4/23/21













Associate Dean - STEM and Workforce

Open 3/15/21

Date of First Consideration: 4/22/21













Director - Advising, Running Start, First Year Experience

Open date 3/24/21

Date of First Consideration: 4/23/21





This position leads the College in advancing advising services and the first-year experience collaborating across the College. The Director is unique in that it serves as the College representative for Advising and Running Start to the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, the Office of the Superintendent of Instruction, and for partnering with dual credit High Schools. Additionally, the Director advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion by assessing opportunity gaps in access and persistence. This position serves on the Students, Equity and Success Leadership Team and reports to the Dean for Access and Advising. The Director of Academic Advising provides leadership for and manages the continuous improvement of a comprehensive academic intake and advising system, career planning, and the first-year experience (FYE) program -- for all domestic students at the College. Additionally, this position collaborates with the executive director of international education related to advising services and first year experience for international students. The Director develops and maintains departmental budgets, supervises members of the academic advising staff, and assesses and maintains efficient and effective operating procedures, including ensuring appropriate use of technology, ongoing training for staff who advise and help students navigate their educational goals, and the delivery of optimal services to all students.









Executive Dean of Business, Communication Studies, and Social Science

Open 3/17/21

Date of First Consideration: 4/16/21





The Department of English has been an active leadership unit for Shoreline often at the forefront of innovation. This innovation has been seen through lead faculty participating in college and statewide efforts in Guided Pathways, English course/co-requisite redesign, and a most-recent grant opportunity around Anti-Racist Writing Assessment Ecology.The ideal candidate will excel in providing innovative approaches to teaching and learning such as interdisciplinary teaching and learning, team-teaching, multi-level and multimodal instruction.The English instructor will primarily teach reading, composition, study skills, and college preparedness at the pre-college level, and secondarily teach rhetoric and composition at the transfer level. A portion of the teaching assignment may be online or online/in-person hybrid, in the evening or weekend program, and/or at off-campus locations.In addition to teaching, the successful candidate will advise students, assist with assessment of current instructional methods, develop programs and curricula, and participate in Shoreline governance, department, division and campus-related professional activities.The Workforce and STEM division is responsible for providing instruction in the natural and applied sciences. The division offers an array of professional technical certificates and degrees as well as transfer degrees. Serving under the general supervision of the Executive Dean of Workforce and STEM, the Associate Dean will lead, direct, and manage assigned programs/areas within the division.Reporting to the Vice President for Student Learning, Equity and Success, the Executive of Dean Business, Communication Studies, and Social Sciences (BCS) provides vision, leadership and overall direction for the staff and faculty within the division.This position provides leadership support to Accounting, American Sign Language, Anthropology, Business, Child Advocacy Studies, Chinese, Communication Studies, Criminal Justice, Economics, French, Gender and Women’s Studies, History, the Honors College, International Studies, Japanese, Journalism, Multicultural Studies, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Social Work and Human Services, and Sociology, and Spanish.The division also offers multiple courses that focus on the DEI realms of Multicultural Studies, Gender and Women’s Studies, and Social Justice.