French in-person summer camps in Shoreline

Sunday, April 4, 2021


Get ready for a summer full of adventures and French immersion. North Seattle French School, located in the Shoreline Center, is offering 6 weeks of in-person summer camp for children from 3 to 12 years old. 
No prior French experience needed.

Learn about hours, prices, the program and our Covid-19 safety plan on the website here.

North Seattle French School is a French Immersion and bilingual preschool and K-5 elementary school located in Shoreline.

Questions: Contact Zoe, camp specialist, zoe.zitzka@northseattlefrenchschool.com



