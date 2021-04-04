French in-person summer camps in Shoreline
Sunday, April 4, 2021
Get ready for a summer full of adventures and French immersion. North Seattle French School, located in the Shoreline Center, is offering 6 weeks of in-person summer camp for children from 3 to 12 years old.
No prior French experience needed.
Learn about hours, prices, the program and our Covid-19 safety plan on the website here.
North Seattle French School is a French Immersion and bilingual preschool and K-5 elementary school located in Shoreline.
Questions: Contact Zoe, camp specialist, zoe.zitzka@northseattlefrenchschool.com
