Shoreline Prop 1 would provide a park for the Briarcrest neighborhood
Sunday, April 4, 2021
|Hamlin East / Briarcrest Park
Google Earth photo
In the Shoreline Parks Prop 1, there would be "Significant improvements at Brugger’s Bog, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, Briarcrest (Hamlin East), and James Keough Parks."
By Diane Hettrick
As I recall, Briarcrest, which borders Lake Forest Park, was one of the last neighborhoods to be formed. When the Growth Management Act prompted Shoreline to incorporate, it also prompted Lake Forest Park to expand its borders.
In the no man's land between the two cities, decisions were being made by voting precinct and only the property owners could vote. Briarcrest ended up with a large section from 15th NE to Bothell Way at 145th. Going north, Briarcrest is only a few blocks wide.
Small but mighty, Briarcrest boasts an active neighborhood association.
Within a very short distance there are an elementary school, two high schools, and a middle school. There is a large, deeply forested park called South Woods, which was saved from development by Briarcrest activists.
|The proposed park sits between Shorecrest to the south, Kellogg to the north, and Fircrest to the west.
Google Earth photo
But the only recreational space is a dogleg of Hamlin Park which lies between Shorecrest High School and Kellogg Middle School. There is no road and no parking. Access is through Shorecrest grounds.
There is a restroom and a couple of ballfields. Paths at the perimeter lead to 25th NE, Fircrest residential center, Shoreline Schools central kitchen and warehouse, and Kellogg.
Hamlin Park East / Briarcrest Park Planned improvements
Prop 1 will be on the April 27 ballot in Shoreline.
- Enhanced entrance from 25th Ave
- New play area
- New splash pad
- New picnic shelter
- New perimeter trail
- Conversion of one of two ballfields into lawn
