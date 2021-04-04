Views of Lynnwood Link from NE 145th

Sunday, April 4, 2021

 
Much of the Lynnwood Link in Shoreline will be on elevated track
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Steve went to check out the construction from the 145th freeway overpass. The Shoreline South transit station is being constructed at 148th on the east side of I-5. 

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Located just northeast of I-5 at the NE 145th Street exit, the elevated Shoreline South/148th Station connects to new Sound Transit SR 522/NE 145th Bus Rapid Transit service, which also starts in 2024. A parking garage with approximately 500 new spaces is part of the project.

Photo from N 145th looking east
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The light rail is being built to go over the N 145th freeway overpass.

Sound Transit information here

