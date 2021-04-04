The Seattle Times: Firland Sanitorium

Firland and its campus now belong to CRISTA

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Then and Now writer Clay Eals wrote a lovely story in The Seattle Times about the Firland Sanitorium for last Valentine's Day.





"Firland Sanitorium in Shoreline offers up an unlikely example of love"





I'm not sure why there is a vactor truck in the Now photo but I do understand why Shoreline Historical Museum Director Vicki Stiles is in the center of the photo.





Firland was a tuberculosis sanitorium in the years when the only cure was extended bed rest. I had a friend who was there as a teenager. I think he was too sick to be bored most of the time, but it was not the way to spend your teenage years.





Because of copyright, I am unable to reproduce their photo but you can look at it here





Modest as always, Vicki says "I didn't have much to do with it, except helping with the history and being there for the photo shoot."





--Diane Hettrick












