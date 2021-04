Shoreline Park Prop 1 would add multiple public features to Richmond Highlands park

Richmond Highlands park on Fremont. Looking south, the large building is the Shoreline Rec Center.

"Significant improvements will be made at Brugger’s Bog, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, "Significant improvements will be made at Brugger’s Bog, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, Briarcrest (Hamlin East ), and James Keough Parks ."







Plans for improvement: Replace existing playground with fully accessible all-ages playground

New multi-sport court

New picnic shelter

New perimeter and sensory trails

Additional sidewalks

Convert one of two ballfields to lawn



The City estimates the annual property tax paid by the owner of a median valued home ($517,000) would be approximately $112 per year, or $9 per month. It would mean an increase of approximately $3 per month from the expiring park improvement bond.





Plans for improvement:

By Diane HettrickRichmond Highlands park at 16554 Fremont Ave N contains the only building in the parks system. The Rec Center was a big log house that was refurbished with the last parks bond in 2006.It is heavily used by the recreation department. Tween and Teen programs are held here. Rec classes and dances are held in the large main room. It has parking - something often in short supply in Shoreline.The large property has ballfields back of the building which do not seem to get much use. There is existing play equipment which was installed in 2010. It is really the only public amenity on the property.