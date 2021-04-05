Shoreline Park Prop 1 would add multiple public features to Richmond Highlands park
Monday, April 5, 2021
|Richmond Highlands park on Fremont. Looking south, the large building is the Shoreline Rec Center.
"Significant improvements will be made at Brugger’s Bog, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, Briarcrest (Hamlin East), and James Keough Parks."
By Diane Hettrick
Richmond Highlands park at 16554 Fremont Ave N contains the only building in the parks system. The Rec Center was a big log house that was refurbished with the last parks bond in 2006.
It is heavily used by the recreation department. Tween and Teen programs are held here. Rec classes and dances are held in the large main room. It has parking - something often in short supply in Shoreline.
The large property has ballfields back of the building which do not seem to get much use. There is existing play equipment which was installed in 2010. It is really the only public amenity on the property.
Plans for improvement:
- Replace existing playground with fully accessible all-ages playground
- New multi-sport court
- New picnic shelter
- New perimeter and sensory trails
- Additional sidewalks
- Convert one of two ballfields to lawn
The City estimates the annual property tax paid by the owner of a median valued home ($517,000) would be approximately $112 per year, or $9 per month. It would mean an increase of approximately $3 per month from the expiring park improvement bond.
