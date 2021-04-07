Express lanes blocked by two collisions Tuesday morning.

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Vehicles were being diverted off the express lanes

If you were using the express lanes Tuesday morning, you were in for a long wait.

WSDOT had to close the express lanes at Northgate around 9:30am to clear two fully blocking collisions near downtown Seattle.

The first collision was a semi-truck which jackknifed after hitting a barrier. It fully blocked all lanes just south of Pike Street.

A second collision blocked the express lanes at Mercer Street.

Drivers in the two mile backup already on the express lanes were diverted off at the Stewart Street exit. The express lanes remained closed for the safety of all the crews on the roadway. The clean up and investigation also delayed the regularly scheduled northbound opening.

There was no information about injuries or when the express lanes reopened.



