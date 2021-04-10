Case updates April 8, 2021
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible. Some sites are taking pre-registrations. King county may slip back to Phase 2 because of rising case numbers.
United States
- Total cases 30,814,955 - 75,956 in one day
- Total deaths 557,093 - 940 in one day
Washington state
- Total cases 374,794 - 1,582 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,941 - 8 in a day
- Total deaths 5,322 - 6 in a day
King county
- Total cases 90,581 - 219 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,444 - 15 in a day
- Total deaths 1,483 - 2 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 22,301 - 37 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,258 - 4 in a day
- Total deaths 381 - -1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,151 - 7 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 190 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 297 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
