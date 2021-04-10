Letter to the Editor: Please vote on Shoreline Parks

To the Editor:





Two weeks ago, I completed eight years of service as a member of the City of Shoreline’s Parks, Recreation, Cultural Services/Tree Board. It has been an honor to serve my community to make Shoreline a more livable place for long-time and new residents, current and future generations, and people of all ages and abilities. Over the past year, a significant work item for the Board was to recommend a package of parks projects to the City Council to replace the expiring 2006 Parks Bond. The Council accepted our recommendation and placed Proposition 1 on the ballot in the upcoming April special election.





I am hoping that you will join me and vote Yes on Proposition 1 to invest in park improvements, public art, and park land acquisition throughout Shoreline. Specific park projects identified in this funding package will be geographically and equitably distributed across the city to benefit underserved communities and areas not covered in the 2006 park bond measure. Park land acquisition would be targeted in light rail station areas and other parts of the city lacking critical open space. These investments are an important priority considering the anticipated population growth in Shoreline.





Please VOTE! Due to the incredibly high voter turnout in last November’s election, a significant number of Shoreline voters need to participate in this special election to make it count. Ballots were mailed to Shoreline residents this week and need to be dropped in King County election boxes or mailed by April 27. Get your friends and neighbors to vote as well. It is up to us to make Shoreline an even better place to live than it already is.





Please vote Yes on Proposition 1 to invest in Shoreline’s parks!





John Hoey

Shoreline











