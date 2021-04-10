Braving the cold Shoreline Parks supporters rally for their cause

It was very cold outside on Friday - windy and chilly - but these supporters of Shoreline Parks Prop 1 didn't let that stop them from encouraging passersby to vote Yes on Prop 1.













The measure is on the ballots just received in Shoreline homes. It is a replacement levy which will provide money to refurbish five parks, acquire land, and accomplish smaller projects in many other Shoreline parks over the next 20 years.