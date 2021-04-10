Shoreline ballot: Renewal of fire benefit charge

Saturday, April 10, 2021

Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan explains the renewal of the fire benefit charge

Shoreline fire has a measure on the ballot which just arrived in Shoreline homes.

It is a renewal of the existing fire benefit charge which was enacted five years ago, in 2016. The fire benefit charge is structured to reflect the costs of fighting fires in different types of buildings, rather than spreading the costs evenly across the district.

Therefore owners of single family homes pay less than owners of commercial structures.

A fire benefit charge is a fee that is determined by the amount of risk that a building poses and by the amount of square footage of a building. It is not assessed on property value. The higher the risk, the larger the fire ­benefit charge.

Fire Chief Matt Cowan posted a 2 minute video, explaining the measure. You can see it here.

This renewal is for ten years, "so we don't have to keep coming back to the voters for renewal."

For the details, here is the original article we published: What does Fire Benefit Charge mean for Shoreline property owners in 2016?

 

Posted by DKH at 4:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  