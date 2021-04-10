Flags at half staff Saturday for Officer Kurt Enget

Saturday, April 10, 2021

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Bainbridge Island Police Officer Kurt Enget, 49, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Saturday, April 10, 2021. 

Officer Enget died in the line of duty on Friday, April 10, 2020.

The Governor's Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, April 9, 2021. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, April 10, 2021, or first thing Monday morning, April 12.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will be held at Gateway Fellowship in the city of Poulsbo on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.



