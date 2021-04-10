Correction to fire merger article:

Roger Collins, Commission / Board Chair of Woodinville Fire and Rescue has sent a correction to our article on the proposed Northshore fire department merger with Woodinville.

The article says that each board was split on the approval of the merger 3-2. That is not true, the Northshore Board was split 3-2 with the two firefighter commissioners voting against.





The Woodinville Board voted 4-0 in favor with one abstention, that abstention coming from a commissioner who is currently a Northshore firefighter.





The 4 yes votes came from myself and another private citizen board member and two other board members who are firefighters.





I think it is important to note that the only opposition on either board is from current or retired firefighters, while all five board members who are not affiliated with the fire service, as well as two current and retired firefighters are in support of the merger.