Correction to fire merger article:

Saturday, April 10, 2021

Roger Collins, Commission / Board Chair of Woodinville Fire and Rescue has sent a correction to our article on the proposed Northshore fire department merger with Woodinville.

The article says that each board was split on the approval of the merger 3-2.  That is not true, the Northshore Board was split 3-2 with the two firefighter commissioners voting against. 

The Woodinville Board voted 4-0 in favor with one abstention, that abstention coming from a commissioner who is currently a Northshore firefighter. 

The 4 yes votes came from myself and another private citizen board member and two other board members who are firefighters.

I think it is important to note that the only opposition on either board is from current or retired firefighters, while all five board members who are not affiliated with the fire service, as well as two current and retired firefighters are in support of the merger.

The original (corrected) article is here



Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  