Case updates April 7, 2021

Vaccine information and resources Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible. Some sites are taking pre-registrations. King county may slip back to Phase 2 because of rising case numbers.





Shoreline City Manager Debbie Tarry in the council meeting April 5, 2021 as reported by Pam Cross:





"King County has shown a 26% increase in new cases since last week, primarily among 18-24 year olds. They first thought it would be just be a few cases, but this is clearly a trend. In fact our current increase shows we are above the peaks we saw in the first and second surges. There is no indication it will be leveling off soon. We may be looking at a fourth wave of infections.



"Shoreline is also showing an increase with 73 new cases in the past 14 days compared to 45 the two weeks prior."







