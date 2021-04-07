Case updates April 7, 2021
Friday, April 9, 2021
|Positive COVID-19 cases in Shoreline
Case updates April 7, 2021
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible. Some sites are taking pre-registrations. King county may slip back to Phase 2 because of rising case numbers.
Shoreline City Manager Debbie Tarry in the council meeting April 5, 2021 as reported by Pam Cross:
"King County has shown a 26% increase in new cases since last week, primarily among 18-24 year olds. They first thought it would be just be a few cases, but this is clearly a trend. In fact our current increase shows we are above the peaks we saw in the first and second surges. There is no indication it will be leveling off soon. We may be looking at a fourth wave of infections.
"Shoreline is also showing an increase with 73 new cases in the past 14 days compared to 45 the two weeks prior."
United States
- Total cases 30,737,477 - 74,860 in one day
- Total deaths 556,106 - 871 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 373,212 - 1,042 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,933 - 48 in a day
- Total deaths 5,316 - 10 in a day
King county
- Total cases 90,362 - 336 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,429 - 21 in a day
- Total deaths 1,481 - 1 in a day
- Total cases 22,264 - 90 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,254 - 8 in a day
- Total deaths 382 - 2 in a day
- Total cases 2,144 - 2 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 191 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
- cases 297 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 16 - -1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
