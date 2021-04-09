Letter to the Editor: Residents will have input on park plans if Shoreline Parks Proposition 1 passes
Save Shoreline Trees visited all of the parks mentioned in Proposition 1 and had subsequent conversations with City staff. These conversations focused on how Proposition 1 will affect mature trees in many of the City’s parks. City staff confirmed that while the design concepts (elements) designated for each park will not change, residents will have input on park plans if Proposition 1 passes.
Some of the most significant park improvements proposed in Proposition 1 are also the most needed. Brugger’s Bog Park in Ballinger and James Keough Park in Meridian Park, for example, have water retention issues that make these parks unusable for residents for many months. In addition to improved drainage, new proposed design elements include—in one or both parks— a walking trail, sidewalks, restrooms, new landscaping and parking.
The bond measure also provides these park amenities: a new or improved off-leash dog area (Ridgecrest Park, Shoreview Park); a new splash pad (Briarcrest Community Park, Hillwood Park); a new or improved multi-sports court (Brugger’s Bog Park, Richmond Highlands Park); and new or upgraded playgrounds (Brugger’s Bog Park, James Keough Park, Briarcrest Community Park, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, Richmond Highlands Park, Hillwood Park, Shoreview Park, Ridgecrest Park). New picnic shelters and improved parking are also recommended for many of these parks.
These are just some of the park improvements the City, with input from residents, is proposing. Save Shoreline Trees— with further input from Shoreline residents— will work to ensure that if Proposition 1 passes, the existing trees in many of these parks remain in place and are incorporated into the new design elements.
You can read Save Shoreline Trees review of Proposition 1 parks here
Kathy Kaye
Member, Save Shoreline Trees Advisory Board
