Assessor releases Taxpayer Transparency Tool for Shoreline Park Levy election - cost of proposed levy by household
Friday, April 9, 2021
The only property tax measure on the April ballot is the parks levy in the city of Shoreline:
City of Shoreline: Proposition 1. General Obligation Bonds for Parks and Recreation Improvements
The tool can be found at http://localscape.spatialest.com/#kingcountyassessor/Tax.
There is a link to the tool on left side menu of the Assessor’s web page https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/assessor.aspx
The Transparency Tool only shows the impact of property tax measures. Other ballot measures, including sales tax measures or benefit charges, are not included.
The Tax Transparency Tool was introduced by Assessor Wilson and first used during the April special election in 2018.
“Taxpayers have a right to know where their money is going, and what each proposed property tax levy will cost them,” said Wilson. “Property taxes keep going up. We need to make sure the public understands why.”
The Tax Transparency Tool was developed for the King County Assessor by Spatialest Inc, a unique enterprise software company focusing on Location, Value and Technology. The company also created “Localscape” for the King County Assessor in 2014, a map-based visualization tool that aggregates data to present information. (http://localscape.spatialest.com/#kingcountyassessor/).
