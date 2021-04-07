Hate Crime charges filed against Shoreline resident for harassing neighbor

Statement from the City of Shoreline





On Monday April 5, 2021, Shoreline Police arrested a Shoreline resident for committing a Hate Crime against her neighbor. Today, Thursday, April 8, the King County Prosecutor filed one count of Hate Crime on the suspect.Shoreline Police responded to the 700 BLK N 201 ST in Shoreline on April 5 for a reported Hate Crime. The victim, a 33 year-old Vietnamese-American woman, called 911 after ongoing harassment escalated with her 72 year-old female neighbor. The victim reported that the neighbor had been yelling racial slurs at the victim for years.On Monday, the victim reported she was outside in her front yard gardening when she noticed the suspect sitting in her car on the roadway staring at her. The suspect moved her car forward and backward on the road. The victim was afraid of what the suspect was trying to do so she began recording her with her cell phone. On the cell phone video, the suspect is seen rolling down her car window and yelling racial insults and threats at the suspect.The victim told Police she believed the threat was racially motivated and she was very scared of the suspect. Shoreline Police spoke with the suspect on-scene and she denied making any threats or racial types of comments towards the victim. However, her statements were inconsistent with what the video showed.Shoreline Police arrested the suspect and she was booked into the King County Jail on Monday.The King County Prosecutor filed one count of Hate Crime on the suspect today.The City of Shoreline stands against all forms of racism, harassment, and discrimination, and is committed to upholding anti-racist values so all residents feel safe, respected, and belonging in the community. No one should be subjected to threats or physical and psychological harm. It is our collective responsibility as a community to fight hate.If you are a victim of a crime or witness a crime, and feel safe to do so, please call 911 immediately.The following sites have more Information on hate crimes and resources available to victims, regardless of immigration status. Interpretation services are available.