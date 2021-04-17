Case updates April 15, 2021 - it still is not safe to return to your old life
Saturday, April 17, 2021
|Positive cases climb in King county 4-16-21
Case updates April 15, 2021
Vaccine eligibility is open everyone in Washington state. See the article here. Case numbers continue to rise and there is talk of a Fourth Wave. You are not fully protected until two weeks after the second shot and even then there have been around 200 cases in the state of "break-through" where fully vaccinated people still got COVID-19.
United States
- Total cases 31,306,928 - 74,834 in one day
- Total deaths 562,296 - 834 in one day
Washington state
- Total cases 383,894 - 2,169 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 21,368 - 76 in a day
- Total deaths 5,380 - 18 in a day
King county
- Total cases 93,046 - 447 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,532 - 29 in a day
- Total deaths 1,493 - 1 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 22,910 - 100 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,279 - 3 in a day
- Total deaths 383 - 1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,199 - 13 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 191 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 298 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
