Case updates April 15, 2021 - it still is not safe to return to your old life

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Vaccine eligibility is open everyone in Washington state. See the article here. Case numbers continue to rise and there is talk of a Fourth Wave. You are not fully protected until two weeks after the second shot and even then there have been around 200 cases in the state of "break-through" where fully vaccinated people still got COVID-19.


United States 
  • Total cases 31,306,928 - 74,834 in one day
  • Total deaths 562,296 - 834 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total cases 383,894 -  2,169 new cases in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 21,368 - 76 in a day 
  • Total deaths 5,380 - 18 in a day 

King county 
  • Total cases 93,046 - 447 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,532 - 29 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,493 - 1 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 22,910 - 100 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,279 - 3 in a day
  • Total deaths 383 - 1 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,199 -  13 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 191 - 0 in a day
  • Total deaths 92 - no change

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 298 - 0 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change



