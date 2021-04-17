UPDATE: The differences among Prop 1 and Prop 1 and Prop 1

Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan issued a short statement to let voters know the Shoreline Fire Prop 1 has nothing to do with the other Prop 1 measures





By Diane Hettrick





Considering that both Shoreline and Lake Forest Park have Prop 1 on their ballots, it's understandable that there is some confusion. To add to the confusion, Shoreline Fire has a measure on the Shoreline ballot to renew their benefit charge.





AND Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan has reminded me that their renewal measure is ALSO CALLED PROP 1





Shoreline Fire benefit charge

This is a reauthorization of charges that Shoreline residents pay for fire protection and emergency services.

There is no organized opposition.

Only Shoreline residents vote on this measure.

Northshore Fire measure

Photo by Diane Hettrick Red signs

Lake Forest Park / Kenmore Prop 1 is about the proposed merger of two fire departments - Northshore, which serves LFP and Kenmore and Woodinville Fire and Rescue, which serves Woodinville.

The Northshore firefighters' union is strongly opposed and is placing red No signs all over both cities.

The city councils of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore voted unanimously to oppose the measure.

Only Lake Forest Park and Kenmore residents vote on this measure.

20 years of park improvements in Shoreline

Green signs

Shoreline Prop 1 is about a 20 year plan for major improvements on five existing parks and acquisition of new land for green spaces as the city fills up with multifamily buildings.

It is a renewal of an existing, expiring charge and will add a monthly amount of around $5 a month, depending on the value of your property. ( see article on how to find out what you would pay)

There are Yes yard signs and people on corners waving Yes signs to support the parks proposition.

There is no organized opposition.

Only Shoreline residents vote on the Parks measure.



