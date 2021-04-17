Video Tours of Einstein and Kellogg Middle Schools are online





Community Connections Presentation and Video Tours of Einstein and Kellogg Middle Schools





You can watch a recording of the presentation and discussion of the design and construction process, as well as standalone video tours of each school at the links below.









Einstein Middle School photo courtesy Shoreline Schools



Einstein Video Tour https://vimeo.com/537070671 - 12 minutes

Kellogg Middle School photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Kellogg Video Tour https://vimeo.com/537072716 - 10 minutes

Shoreline Public Schools are divided into two "corridors" east and west and cover two cities - Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. I-5 is the dividing line.









Students in the west corridor attend elementary school at Syre, Echo Lake, Meridian Park, Highland Terrace, and Parkwood. Then they move on to Einstein Middle School and Shorewood High School.





Students in the east corridor attend elementary school at Lake Forest Park, Brookside, Ridgecrest, Briarcrest, as well as Cascade K-8, and the Home Exchange Network. They move to Kellogg Middle School and Shorecrest High School.







