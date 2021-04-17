Grace Cole work party Saturday will use a motorized wheelbarrow to get wood chips to the upper reaches of the park

Lake Forest Park

We are renting a motorized wheelbarrow to allow us to haul wood chips up to the upper reaches of the park.

Clean up and wood chip spreading at the front entrance, and several other prominent locations.

Some potted plants to distribute and plant

Instruction and use of weed wrenches to remove small holly and laurel trees

Ivy removal from the upper hillsides

Some of these are listed below:We still are not out of the pandemic so social distancing and PPE should be practiced. Many have received vaccinations, but to ease concerns of others, those folks still need to wear PPE when near others.Even though it will be warm tomorrow, I recommend long pants and gloves. The nettles and berry vines will remind you of that suggestion should you forget. We have many of the tools at the shed, but if you have a favorite one, bring it along.I saw the city pressure washing the boardwalk yesterday. Thanks to them for getting that done. The lower reaches of the park are still wetlands, so most of the work will be concentrated in the upper areas and along the main footpath.Thanks for your participation and Happy Spring!James Mead