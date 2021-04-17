Grace Cole work party Saturday will use a motorized wheelbarrow to get wood chips to the upper reaches of the park

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Photo by Diane Hettrick

Lake Forest Park
Saturday, April 17, 2021 9am

This is a reminder about the Grace Cole Work Party tomorrow, April 17, 2021. It will be a glorious day weather-wise, so I hope to see you there. We will begin at 9am for a gathering at the kiosk to list all of the goals for the day. 

Some of these are listed below:
  • We are renting a motorized wheelbarrow to allow us to haul wood chips up to the upper reaches of the park.
  • Clean up and wood chip spreading at the front entrance, and several other prominent locations.
  • Some potted plants to distribute and plant
  • Instruction and use of weed wrenches to remove small holly and laurel trees
  • Ivy removal from the upper hillsides
We still are not out of the pandemic so social distancing and PPE should be practiced. Many have received vaccinations, but to ease concerns of others, those folks still need to wear PPE when near others.

Even though it will be warm tomorrow, I recommend long pants and gloves. The nettles and berry vines will remind you of that suggestion should you forget. We have many of the tools at the shed, but if you have a favorite one, bring it along.

I saw the city pressure washing the boardwalk yesterday. Thanks to them for getting that done. The lower reaches of the park are still wetlands, so most of the work will be concentrated in the upper areas and along the main footpath.

Thanks for your participation and Happy Spring!

James Mead
jameslmead@comcast.net



