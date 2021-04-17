Inebriated driver didn't appreciate the rescue

From the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO)









The driver took out the stop sign, the pole and street name sign, and made a serious dent in the fence around the Seattle Golf Club. Photo courtesy KCSO





On April 1, 2021 at 6:00pm, our 9-1-1 communications center received a call regarding an accident in the 14500 block of Greenwood Ave N in Shoreline.



Responding deputies arrived and observed a female sitting in the driver's seat with her seatbelt on and a vodka bottle in her right hand. The deputies could smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver.



The driver then became belligerent, insulted the deputies, and then "chugged" the rest of the bottle, which was approximately half full.



As the woman reached for a cigarette and lighter, deputies asked her not to smoke due to the smell of leaking gas from the accident. The woman replied by telling the deputies to "shut up." To ensure her safety, and those around her, deputies took the woman out of the vehicle.



Once out of the car, the female was unable to stand. Fire personnel checked her for injuries. To thank them, the driver assaulted a firefighter by smacking him with an open hand.



Due to her uncooperative nature, the female was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw. Again, the female was extremely combative, this time with hospital staff. After the blood draw, a deputy stayed with her until she sobered up enough to calm down.



The woman was then transported to the SCORE (South Correctional Entity) jail and booked for DUI.









Chugging Vodka straight from the bottle is your prerogative. Might we suggest you do it at home instead of in front of a deputy who has just responded to your DUI crash?