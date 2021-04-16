Shoreline Caring mobilizing support for 45 residents displaced by the Linden Highlands fire

Friday, April 16, 2021


Shoreline Caring is mobilizing community support for food, clothing, and other donations for our 45 neighbors who have been displaced by the fire at the Linden Highlands apartments at 175th and Linden by Shorewood High School. (see previous article)

If you are able to contribute to the community fund supporting them it would be a huge help - every little bit makes a difference:

Shoreline Caring was already running a fund drive this month, but it is even more important now as they are mobilizing to help the 45 people who have lost everything.

The page to donate (PayPal) is here



